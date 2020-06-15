The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Fire in Rehovot hostel claims life of 40-year-old man, leaves 8 injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 15, 2020 00:26
A fire that broke out in the Beit Hanna (Hanna House) Hostel in Rehovot on Sunday night claimed the life of a 40-year-old man, injuring eight others.
Five fire and rescue crews worked to rescue a number of people who were left trapped in the burning building, with various degrees of injury. Eight of them are currently being treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) for smoke inhalation. 
A man with severe burns, who MDA estimated to be around the age of 40, was evacuated from the room on the first floor, where the fire started. He was pronounced dead by MDA paramedics on the spot.
2 Maccabi Tel Aviv FC players interrogated for statutory rape, released
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 11:44 PM
Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 10:58 PM
26-year-old Israeli dies of coronavirus complications
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 10:25 PM
Gantz wishes Trump a happy 74th birthday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 10:18 PM
‘Netanyahu declared war on the judges,' source tells Channel 13
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 09:06 PM
Coronavirus update: 83 more Israelis infected in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 08:22 PM
Gantz: I will cut down incitement against judges
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 08:11 PM
Knesset Speaker Levin appoints new Knesset director-general
Regev announces double-decker bus pilot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 07:40 PM
Ohana holds panel about better police dialog with the disabled
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 06:38 PM
Iran's daily virus death toll tops 100 for first time in 2 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 05:31 PM
Palestinians arrested for allegedly destroying a Border Police Jeep
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/14/2020 05:08 PM
Beijing confirms eight new COVID-19 cases in first seven hours of June 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 02:32 PM
UN says two peacekeepers killed in an attack on a convoy in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 01:36 PM
Malaysia reports eight new coronavirus cases, one more death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2020 01:34 PM
