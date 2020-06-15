Fire in Rehovot hostel claims life of 40-year-old man, leaves 8 injured

Five fire and rescue crews worked to rescue a number of people who were left trapped in the burning building, with various degrees of injury. Eight of them are currently being treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) for smoke inhalation.

A man with severe burns, who MDA estimated to be around the age of 40, was evacuated from the room on the first floor, where the fire started. He was pronounced dead by MDA paramedics on the spot.

A fire that broke out in the Beit Hanna (Hanna House) Hostel in Rehovot on Sunday night claimed the life of a 40-year-old man, injuring eight others.