Fire reported in Eshtaol forest near Beit Shemesh

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 10:55
A brushfire in Eshtaol forest near Beit Shemesh was reported at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Eight firefighting teams and four planes are at the scene fighting the flames.
Jerusalem Fire Chief Nissim Twito called for reinforcements and for cross-regional cooperation in order to prevent today's eastern winds from potentially pushing the fire further westwards.
Fire breaks out near Beit Shemesh, November 7, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE JERUSALEM) Fire breaks out near Beit Shemesh, November 7, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE JERUSALEM)
Twito announced at about 12:00 that the fire had been contained.
"After taking quick action the firefighters succeeded in containing the fire. However, the teams will still need a lot of time in order to put out the fire," he said.
He added that the next two days' weather may worsen the situation as the Jerusalem district is in a transition season with strong eastern winds and dry weather. 
This is a developing story.
