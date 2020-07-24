Firefighters find hundreds of cannabis plants in residential building

Firefighters from Bnei Brak called to the scene of a fire in a residential building in Givat Shmuel discovered hundreds of cannabis plants in the building.When firefighters reached the residential building they noticed smoke coming out of a window on the fourth floor.After identifying the source of the fire, the firefighters reached an apartment on the fourth floor of the building. The apartment was unlocked to the surprise of the firefighters, who entered the apartment in an attempt to reach the source of the fire.However, the firefighters encountered heavy vegetation and soil that was blocking their access. Upon further inspection, the firefighters discovered the plants, which were grown under controlled conditions.The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.Police were dispatched to the scene and have opened an investigation.