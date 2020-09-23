The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Firefighters investigate suspected arson in Acre

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 07:31
A fire broke out in an Acre building Tuesday night, according to Maariv. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze that did significant damage to the structure, and are investigating the incident as a possible arson.
