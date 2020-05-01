Firefighting teams working to put out fire in Kibbutz Zeitan farm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 1, 2020 17:05
Five fire fighting teams are working to out out a fire on on the farm of Kibbutz Zeitan after a large pile of wooden pallets ignited. Crews are working to prevent the high flames moving towards nearby warehouses in the area caused by strong winds.
