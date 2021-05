Police present at the scene did not arrest the suspects throwing stones.

"We are losing governance in Jerusalem and there can be no situation in which Arab rioters stand next to police and throw stones and the police do not make arrests," Ben-Gvir commented on the violence.

"As long as the police do not take care of the safety of the residents of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, I will continue to stay here with the residents," he added.

An explosion was heard at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, in the Sheikh Jarrah (also known as Shimon Hatzadik) neighborhood, due to a firework that was fired and rocks thrown towards the office of the Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister paper. No one was injured by the incident.