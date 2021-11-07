64-year-old Rishon Lezion resident arrested in month-old murder

A 64-year-old man from Rishon Lezion was arrested in connection to the murder of real-estate entrepreneur Eldad Perry in Rehovot last month.

Perry was shot to death on October 15 outside a synagogue following morning prayers, police said at the time. He owned a real estate firm and had encountered severe financial difficulties forcing a declaration of bankruptcy. As of June 2021, he had amassed personal debts of some NIS 324 million and his company had accrued an even larger deficit, according to reports.

Seven other people were arrested. A gag order has been placed on the investigation.