The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

First openly gay cabinet secretary confirmed by US Senate

Buttigieg will face questions about how to oversee the introduction of more drones, self-driving cars and other advanced technologies.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 21:45
Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Pete Buttigieg was confirmed by the US Senate on Tuesday on a 86-13 vote to head the US Transportation Department, the first openly gay US Cabinet secretary.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who challenged Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.
 
Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who heads the LGBTQ Victory Institute, said "Pete shattered a centuries-old political barrier with overwhelming bipartisan support and that paves the way for more LGBTQ Americans to pursue high-profile appointments."
Buttigieg will face questions about how to oversee the introduction of more drones, self-driving cars and other advanced technologies, as well as overseeing efforts to boost aviation safety after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes.
Biden, who entered the White House on Jan. 20, has proposed $20 billion in additional government assistance to help US transit systems struggling with a massive drop in ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transit unions and a group representing transit systems on Monday asked for nearly $40 billion in government assistance, while other transportation interests have collectively sought more than $70 billion in additional government help.
Congress has allocated $39 billion in emergency funding for transit systems, including $14 billion approved last month, and $65 billion in government loans and bailouts to US passenger airlines. Lawmakers awarded $12 billion to airports and $2 billion to the Amtrak passenger train service.
Buttigieg must decide whether to fund a planned $13 billion tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey in the heavily traveled Northeast rail corridor and whether to greenlight congestion pricing in Manhattan.
Biden wants to boost spending dramatically on US infrastructure and vows to raise fuel economy standards that were slashed under former-President Donald Trump and to replace the government's vehicle fleet with electric vehicles.
Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and other automakers on Tuesday abandoned support for Trump's legal effort to bar California from setting its own vehicle emissions rules as a major auto trade group called for a compromise in fuel economy requirements. 


Tags United States Pete Buttigieg Biden administration
Mayorkas wins US Senate approval to head Department of Homeland Security
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 10:34 PM
US urges Beijing to cease military, diplomatic pressure against Taiwan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 10:29 PM
Coronavirus: Health Ministry weighing allowing all ages to vaccinate
Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 09:25 PM
US backed Kurds lift siege of Syrian army-run enclaves in northeast
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 09:03 PM
White House to boost COVID-19 vaccine to states -New York governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 08:07 PM
Netanyahu: If we extend lockdown by three days, 200,000 will be protected
Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 06:49 PM
Florida: 2 FBI agents dead, others injured while serving a warrant-report
Coronavirus: 80 cases of South African variant discovered in Israel
  • By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
  • 02/02/2021 05:47 PM
Police cordon off London synagogue after possible firebomb threat -report
GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 05:00 PM
Israeli Foreign Minister discusses cooperation with Moroccan counterpart
Iran says it will allow crew of detained South Korean vessel to leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2021 03:07 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 563,063 fines issued for rule violations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by