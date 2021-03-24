First Reform rabbi to be elected: Leftist Zionism is back

Rabbi Gilad Kariv, number four on Labor's list, is slated to be the first Reform rabbi elected to the Israeli government, final poll results indicated on Tuesday."The poll results show two things: First, the Zionism of the Left has returned to the Israeli political stage," he said."Second, liberal Judaism will proudly speak its voice in every Israeli faction," he added."We are all so excited and proud," a post on the official Facebook account of the Reform movement reads."We wish you luck and many years of blessed productivity for the sake of the Israeli society."We are certain that you will march Israel to the place of being a true democratic and Jewish state, one that encourages the values of freedom, equality morality, and peace. Mazal tov!"