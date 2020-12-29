The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

American Airlines restarts US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 18:14
Boeing's 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.
American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 10:40 a.m., bound for New York's LaGuardia and is scheduled to land soon after 1 p.m.American and planemaker Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the plane's safety after it was cleared by US regulators in November to resume flights.
The flight was observed by two media helicopters to the airport's north. It headed north into broken clouds.
A Reuters/IPSOS poll shows that more than half of passengers are wary of taking the jet when reminded of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding.
"This aircraft is ready to go," American President Robert Isom said at a media briefing in Miami before the flight. The airline is confident in the safety of the 737 MAX, he added.
The MAX was grounded in March 2019 for 20 months after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. The grounding was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month after Boeing agreed to software upgrades and new safeguards on a key flight control system linked to both fatal crashes.
American's first flight between Miami and LaGuardia follows flight control updates, maintenance work, fresh pilot training and town hall meetings with flight crews to walk them through Boeing's changes and address concerns.
American is the third carrier globally to resume flights following Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Grupo Aeromexico earlier this month. Between those two airlines, the updated 737 MAX has flown about 250 commercial flights, according to Cirium, the aviation data firm.
American Airlines currently has 31 737 MAX aircraft after taking delivery of seven more jets since the FAA lifted its safety ban, including one on Monday and plans to gradually reintroduces the plane to its fleet.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Monday found that Americans are less familiar with the two fatal 737 MAX crashes, but if made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft.
The MAX's return comes at a time when COVID-19 has thrust the industry into its worst crisis, with airlines parking hundreds of jets as demand hovers around 30% of 2019 levels.
When the 737 MAX was grounded, US airlines canceled flights because they lacked aircraft to meet demand, adding to Boeing's financial liability.
Now airlines are deferring jet deliveries and do not expect a robust rebound until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available.
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims oppose its return.
"I call on anyone looking to book a flight in the future to understand when they buy their ticket what type of airplane will be used so they can make an informed decision for themselves and their loved ones," said Yalena Lopez-Lewis, whose husband Antoine Lewis died on the Ethiopian Airlines crash.
Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 06:11 PM
UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:38 PM
MK Yael Ron Ben-Moshe swears in taking Shelah's place
Schools to open for K through 4 including in red and orange cities
Coronavirus in the IDF: 552 soldiers infected, 6,670 in quarantine
11 students and 2 teachers infected with coronavirus at Rehovot school
Two indicted for racially motivated crime against Arabs
'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 05:08 PM
14 Hebrew University students and faculty test positive for coronavirus
Almost 16,000 Israelis register as unemployed in past day
Edelstein orders Health Ministry to abolish coronavirus hotels
Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 03:04 PM
Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2020 02:53 PM
Coronavirus commissioner: Lockdown could be shortened
Michal Cotler-Wunsh announces she won't be running with Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by