Five arrested in protest at Jerusalem construction site

Five people have been arrested at a protest at a construction site in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday morning, Israel Police said.

The protestors were disrupting order in the area, police said.

Protestors have been gathering at the site for the last few mornings. It is unclear what they are protesting.

On September 14, 12 haredi protestors were arrested in the neighborhood during a protest against an archeological dig which they claimed was destroying graves, which is forbidden in Jewish law.