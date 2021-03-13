Five Chinese companies pose threat to US national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co , ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp , Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.

A 2019 law requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services "that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security."