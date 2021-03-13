The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Five Chinese companies pose threat to US national security - FCC

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2021 01:12
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.
The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co , ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp , Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.
A 2019 law requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services "that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security."
