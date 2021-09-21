The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Five dead, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blast

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 14:54
Explosions killed at least five people and injured 50 in Burundi's largest city Bujumbura on Monday night, a health worker told Reuters after the latest in a string of attacks in the east African country.
Two grenade explosions hit a bus parking lot in the city center, according to seven eyewitnesses, while a third blast hit Jabe market in the Bwiza neighborhood, according to another witness.
Five people were killed and about 50 injured, a health worker helping to care for the injured told Reuters on Tuesday. Like the witnesses, the health worker asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals for talking to media.
A man in a bus hit by a grenade explosion said it killed at least three people including a woman. The blast injured his leg, he told Reuters while awaiting treatment.
"I saw people running in all directions, some crawling to find cover," said a witness to the second explosion at the bus parking lot.
Police did not respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the latest attacks.
