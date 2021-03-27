The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

By REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2021 21:44
At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said, as security forces tried to quell protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hundreds of students from madrasas, or Islamic religious schools, clashed with police and border troops in the eastern Brahmanbaria district. Police said they had to open fire to control the violence.
Many Islamist groups in Bangladesh accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India. The two countries issued a joint statement celebrating their cooperation and partnership but the Bangladesh government made no comment about the protests.
"We received three bullet-hit dead bodies and two others succumbed to their injuries later," Abdullah Al Mamun, a doctor at the government-owned Brahmanbaria General Hospital, told Reuters.
A local police officer confirmed five had died but declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media. Bangladeshi police did not officially confirm the death toll.
Protests raged across Bangladesh against Modi but also over the police killing of Islamists who had demonstrated against his two-day visit.
Four supporters of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam were killed on Friday after police opened fire when protesters allegedly attacked a police station in the southeastern town of Chittagong.
Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka on Friday when police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with protesters.
On Saturday, hundreds of members of Hefazat-e-Islam and other Islamist groups marched through Chittagong and Dhaka protesting the deaths of their supporters.
"Police opened fire on our peaceful supporters," the group's organizing secretary Azizul Haque told a rally in Chittagong. "We will not let the blood of our brothers go in vain."
POLICE ACTION
Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates as Protection of Islam, has called for a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest the killings.
Non-profit group Amnesty International also criticized the police action in Chittagong.
"The right to peaceful protest has come under concerted attack, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, culminating in this type of bloody repression," Sultan Mohammed Zakaria, Amnesty's south Asia researcher, said in a statement.
Modi landed in Dhaka on Friday, his first international trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.
He left the country on Saturday after holding talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and gifting the country 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Facebook services were unavailable in Bangladesh on Saturday, the social network said, adding it had serious concerns about the manner in which it was being restricted at a time when effective communication was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're aware that our services have been restricted in Bangladesh," Facebook said in a statement. "We're working to understand more and hope to have full access restored as soon as possible."
The Bangladesh government did not comment on whether it had blocked Facebook and its Messenger app, but it has previously used internet shutdowns as a tool to curb the spread of protests.
World-renowned chef Shalom Kadosh assaulted, suspect arrested - police
Three dead in Lebanon clashes after fugitive killed at Baalbek checkpoint
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 09:31 PM
Three injured in a shooting at Jisr al-Zarqa - report
Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 07:00 PM
Ship stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 06:45 PM
Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village - ethnic armed group
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 06:39 PM
Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 05:39 PM
35-year-old Palestinian dies in car crash on Highway 90 - report
26-year-old in severe condition after crashing ATV near Jerusalem -police
China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in US, Canada
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 04:25 PM
US Afghanistan envoy heads to Turkey to push talks to end conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 04:04 PM
Shots fired at US cultural center in Myanmar - embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 01:00 PM
Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 11:41 AM
At least 50 killed by security forces in Myanmar -news report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 10:54 AM
India cricket legend Tendulkar contracts COVID-19 as new cases surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 10:01 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by