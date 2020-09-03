Five new Palestinians deaths from coronavirus, 596 new cases confirmed

Five Palestinians have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 596 new cases were recorded both in the West Bank and in Gaza on Thursday, according to WAFA, the Palestinian News Agency, which cited the Palestinian Health Ministry.Of the new cases, 224 cases were recorded in the Hebron district, the current epicenter of the disease outbreak in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 98 were in the Gaza Strip and 61 from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh district.The Health Minister said 33 patients are currently in intensive care units and five of them are on respirators.In addition, 612 patients have recovered, 216 from east Jerusalem, 157 from the Ramallah district, and 119 in the Hebron district.