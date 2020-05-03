Five people caught by IDF attempting to sneak from Lebanon into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 3, 2020 09:03
Five people were caught throughout the night between Saturday and Sunday attempting to cross the Lebanon border into Israel, the IDF reported.The suspects were arrested as they attempted to cross the fence.
