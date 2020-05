Fire fighting teams responded to a fire that broke out at a kiosk in Beersheba, the fire department said in a statement. Upon arriving at the scene, they realized that the fire spread four floors to the residential building on top of the kiosk.

Amid fire extinguishing operations, the fire fighting teams also conducted rescue operations. A total of 16 people were rescued, and turned to Magen David Adom personnel for medical attention. Five were reported to be lightly injured.