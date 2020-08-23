The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Flash floods in northern Turkey kill five, 12 missing

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said the floods had spread to neighboring provinces as well, causing injuries in Rize and Trabzon.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 23, 2020 17:10
Five people were killed in flash floods in Turkey's northern Black Sea region and 12 others are missing, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, adding that search and rescue efforts were still underway.
Footage from the northern province of Giresun showed floodwaters caused by unusually heavy rainfall dragging debris and vehicles along a road, leaving them buried in mud. Residents were seen clearing streets, as construction machines lifted the debris and cleared roads.Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said the floods had spread to neighboring provinces as well, causing injuries in Rize and Trabzon.
"In the initial reports we received, we had five dead and around 12 missing as a result of heavy floods," Erdogan said. "As a state, God willing, we will overcome the damage and destruction here rapidly," he said.
Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Giresun that 133 people had so far been rescued, but that aid agencies and authorities were carrying out operations to find the missing people.
Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said it had sent a team of 40 people to begin search and rescue operations after reports of heavy rainfall overnight, adding that teams in other provinces were also waiting on alert.
It said in a statement that there was no acess to the Dereli district through the main road after streams ovrerflowed in Giresun, closing many roads.
Speaking alongside Soylu, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said rainfall in Giresun had exceeded averages for the month of August by 1.5 times.
"This is the first time I'm seeing such an overflow and such a flood," Pakdemirli said." We will take all necessary measures to ensure this does not happen again."
Tel Aviv court to release Holon kindergarten workers suspected of abuse
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/23/2020 05:29 PM
Two incendiary balloons located in the Eshkol Regional Council area
Gov't employment agency reports total of 851,051 unemployed Israelis
Hamas: If Israel doesn't lift siege, we are marching towards an explosion
Coronavirus in Israel: 22,022 cases, death toll rises to 825
Hezi Levi expresses fear over Uman' trip and unnecessary infections
IDF: All civil requests near Gaza will be examined following escalation
IDF soldier arrested after alleged involvement in drug deal, murder
Coronavirus: Mexico records 6,482 new cases, 644 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 03:25 AM
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen intercepted explosive-laden Houthi drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 01:23 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 50,032 new cases, 892 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2020 12:39 AM
Saudi-led coalition downs drone, ballistic missile launched by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 10:47 PM
Despite compromise, cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday cancelled
  • By AMIR BENDER/MAARIV
  • 08/22/2020 10:18 PM
Liberman: Netanyahu and Gantz are 'acting like children'
  • By AMIR BENDER/MAARIV
  • 08/22/2020 10:13 PM
Police arrest seven protesters in Jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by