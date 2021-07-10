The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Florida condo death toll rises to 79 after another body is found

By REUTERS  
JULY 10, 2021 01:05
 The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 79 on Friday after workers recovered an additional 14 bodies and had reduced the pile of rubble down nearly to ground level.
A total of 61 people remain missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel ruins of the 12-story building in the oceanfront town of Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.
The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all were in the building when it abruptly crumbled to the ground in the early hours of June 24. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the disaster.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said crews have cut the size of the building debris pile from four or five stories to nearly ground level, with some areas at below-ground level.
Investigators have not determined what caused the Champlain Towers South to fall apart without warning. Attention has been focused on a 2018 engineering report that warned of structural deficiencies.
356 civilians injured in Evyatar outpost confrontations in total - report
Ransomware attack hits Swiss consumer outlet Comparis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 10:44 PM
IDF identifies unusual activity on Lebanese border, fires light bombs
Palestinians riot at the Evyatar outpost, clash with IDF
Lapid and Gantz working to reach agreements with Joint List - report
Haitian envoy to US requests sanctions on perpetrators in assassination
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 09:19 PM
In call, Biden presses Putin to act on ransomware attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 09:10 PM
Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 08:11 PM
Retirement age for women to increase by 3-4 months annually until age 65
Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 78
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 07:46 PM
UN Security Council extends Syria cross-border aid for 12 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 06:36 PM
Foreign Minister Lapid to meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
Ahmed Jibril, founder of PFLP-GC, buried in Damascus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 05:29 PM
ICC judges order first trial for Darfur war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 04:55 PM
Pope's recovery continues but Sunday prayer to be read from hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 02:04 PM
