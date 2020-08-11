FM Ashkenazi: Israel supports strengthened UNIFIL mandate

"Resolution 1701 is meant to create a reality that prevents Hezbollah and its Iranian masters from turning southern Lebanon into a site of terror and establishment of murderous abilities, and through this to close the opening for an additional military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," said Ashkenazi.

"Israel supports a mandate which will strengthen UNIFIl's ability to carry out its mission effectively. Otherwise the mandate is a half-empty vessel," added Ashkenazi. "Sadly, the reality in southern Lebanon is not reflected in reports by the UN Secretary-General."

The ambassadors received a security review by the commander of the IDF's Galilee Division, Shlomi Binder.

