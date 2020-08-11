The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

FM Ashkenazi: Israel supports strengthened UNIFIL mandate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2020 14:21
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told 12 ambassadors from UNSC member-states that Israel supports a mandate that strengthens UNIFIL's ability to stop Hezbollah from "turning southern Lebanon into a site of terror and establishment of murderous abilities."
"Resolution 1701 is meant to create a reality that prevents Hezbollah and its Iranian masters from turning southern Lebanon into a site of terror and establishment of murderous abilities, and through this to close the opening for an additional military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," said Ashkenazi.
"Israel supports a mandate which will strengthen UNIFIl's ability to carry out its mission effectively. Otherwise the mandate is a half-empty vessel," added Ashkenazi. "Sadly, the reality in southern Lebanon is not reflected in reports by the UN Secretary-General."
The ambassadors received a security review by the commander of the IDF's Galilee Division, Shlomi Binder.
Gantz to undergo back surgery on Tuesday night
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake reported in northern Israel
Egyptians vote for newly created Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 01:41 PM
Leptospirosis case reported in northern Israel
WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 01:14 PM
Blast hits US coalition convoy north of Baghdad, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 12:39 PM
Gantz: We will respond forcefully to explosive balloons from Gaza
Belarus opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya was forced to leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:51 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 900,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:50 AM
Indonesia reports 1,693 new coronavirus cases, 59 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:49 AM
Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Singapore reports 61 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in 4 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Hong Kong reports 33 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,641 new patients diagnosed in one day
PA renews security coordination with US after annexation halt - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by