FM director-general visits Morocco to discuss ways to advance relations

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz traveled to Morocco on Tuesday in order to meet with members of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry to discuss ways to advance relations between the two countries.
Ushpiz will meet with the director-general of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, Fouad Yazur, as well as other ministry officials.
Direct flights between Morocco and Israel are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
