Following Beirut explosion, verdict in Hariri case postponed

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 20:11
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Wednesday said it would postpone its verdict in the trial over the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri to August 18, following the huge explosion in Beirut's port on Tuesday.
The United Nations-backed court located outside The Hague, Netherlands, was due to give a verdict in the trial of four men who are accused in the deaths of Hariri and 21 others this Friday.
The verdict has been delayed "out of respect for the countless victims of the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on 4 August, and the three-days of public mourning in Lebanon," the court's registry said in a statement.
Before the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, the country had been bracing for the verdict in the case of the men charged with planning and arranging the bombing 15 years ago.
The four defendants, who are not in custody and are being tried in absentia, are linked to Lebanon's Shia Islamist group Hezbollah. 
New York City to enforce traveler quarantine with COVID-19 checkpoints
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:46 PM
Russian jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea - reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:39 PM
Spain diagnoses 1,772 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:05 PM
State budget deficit reaches 7.2%, setting new record of NIS 70 billion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 06:43 PM
Netanyahu says protesters calling for his resignation are 'anarchists'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 05:31 PM
Rashida Tlaib, Progressive Congresswoman, defeats primary challenger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 05:07 PM
Pete Hamill, New York City journalist and author, dead at 85
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 04:54 PM
Netanyahu: We are prepared to assist the Lebanese people however we can
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 04:39 PM
Three cranes collapse at India's biggest container port near Mumbai
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 04:12 PM
Moderna priced COVID-19 vaccine at $32-$37 per dose for smaller deals
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 04:01 PM
Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 03:29 PM
Vietnam reports 41 new coronavirus infections, total cases reach 713
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 02:38 PM
Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 02:21 PM
Wife of Dutch ambassador seriously injured in Beirut blast - ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:32 PM
400 workers strike at French Hospital in Nazareth over 40% wage gap
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 01:21 PM
