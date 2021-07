"The Shaldag ships will provide the Navy with a broad response to the threats developing on the naval battlefield in the coming years," said the ministry. "The length of the Shaldag will be 32.5 meters, weighing 95 tons and having a speed of 40 knots."

For the first time in the past 15 years, the Defense Ministry has decided to purchase four Israeli-produced Shaldag V-IN patrol boats worth about NIS 100 million from Israel Shipyards, the ministry announced on Wednesday.