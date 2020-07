Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was asked on Army Radio about annexation on Wednesday, replying that he does not know and added "Ask [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.""It is unreasonable to expect annexation to happen today," Ashkenazi added, not ruling out that it is possible for Israel to implement the plan.Ashkenazi reportedly told US envoy Avi Berkowitz that US President Donald Trump's Peace Plan is a good plan, but needs to be advanced by "bringing as many partners to the table."