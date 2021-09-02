Foreign Ministry appoints first ever Israeli ambassador to Bahrain

Eitan Na’eh, who served as the charge d’affaires of Israel's embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January, was appointed as Israel's first-ever ambassador to Bahrain on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry also confirmed the appointments of several new ambassadors to countries in Africa and Asia.

Michael Lotem, who is the director of the economic department responsible for relations with Asian countries, was appointed as ambassador to Kenya. Michael Freeman, a policy adviser in the Foreign Ministry, is the new ambassador to Nigeria.

Former ambassador to South Africa and Finland Dov Segev-Steinberg was appointed as ambassador to Myanmar. In addition, Tammy Ben-Haim was appointed as consulate-general to Bengaluru.