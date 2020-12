Foreign Ministry committee announces ambassadors and consuls general

Orna Sagiv has been appointed Ambassador of Israel to Thailand.



Ziv Nevo Coleman has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to Sweden.

Yifat Reshef has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to Switzerland.

Rafael Schutz has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to the Vatican.

Amir Lati has been appointed Israeli Consul General in Hong Kong.

Kobi Shoshani has been appointed Consul General of Israel in Mumbai.

Shlomit Sufa has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to Ghana.

Yiftach Kuriel has been appointed Ambassador to Myanmar.

Ben Burgel has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to Senegal.

Itai Bar-Dov has been appointed Israeli Ambassador to Panama.

Paul Hirschon has been appointed Consul General of Israel in Montreal.

Raphael Ardreich was appointed Consul General of Israel in Sao Paulo.

All of these appointments are subject to government approval.

Israel's Supreme Appointments Committee of the Foreign Affairs Ministry appointed the following nominees on Sunday: