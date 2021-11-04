Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to Ethiopia

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a travel warning to Ethiopia, due to the state of emergency in the country, according to Israeli media.

"The Ethiopian government declared on November 2 a general state of emergency following the escalation of hostilities in the country. In light of this there may be disruptions and restrictions on flights, traffic and access, communication and product availability," a Foreign Ministry statement read.

The Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens planning to come to Ethiopia consider avoiding non-essential travel at this time.