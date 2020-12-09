Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over ‘Post’ interview

The Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov over remarks he made in an interview with The Jerusalem Post this week.Among other things, Viktorov said Israel’s “noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict” is a bigger problem for the Middle East than Iran’s proxy wars.
