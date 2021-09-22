The Foreign Ministry urged Israeli travelers to follow local quarantine guidelines when they travel on Wednesday after a number of Israelis were arrested in Poland in recent weeks for breaking quarantine.

The Israelis were arrested after they arrived at the airport after being confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to Polish law, those who break quarantine are subject to arrest until procedures are clarified and sometimes a fine of up to 30,000 zloty (NIS 24,345). In any case, those requiring quarantine must quarantine for 10 days.

"The Foreign Ministry reiterates that an Israeli citizen residing in a foreign country and a test shows that he is ill in coronavirus, even if without symptoms, is required to follow local guidelines and follow the laws and regulations of state authorities (regarding isolation, testing and so on)," said the Foreign Ministry. "It should also be emphasized that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has no authority to appeal the decisions of local authorities or to influence their conduct in matters of coronavirus testing and isolation."