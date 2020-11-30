Israeli envoys take caution after Fakhrizadeh hit, retaliation threat

Israel’s representatives around the world must be extra cautious after Iran threatened to retaliate for the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushipiz warned in a cable sent to all Israeli missions abroad on Monday.

In addition, the ministry raised the security level in several Israeli missions abroad.

The cable states that “in light of the recent developments over the weekend, I would like to emphasize the severity of the events and the requirement on all of us to ensure the security and health of all workers of the missions and their families, without exception.”

Ushpiz called for “the highest level of vigilance and alertness to any unusual activity in the area of the mission, the homes of the families and centers of the Jewish and Israeli communities.”

The cable came after Fakhrizadeh, the head of Iran’s nuclear program and a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officer, was shot and killed outside Tehran on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in 2015 that he worked "in support of a possible military dimension to [Iran's] nuclear program,” and in 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named him in a speech on the Iranian threat.

Iranian officials have blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh's death and have said they would retaliate.

“Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance were stained with the blood of the mercenary usurper Zionist regime,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said. “Iran will surely respond to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time.”

