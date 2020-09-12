The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Foreign Ministry: We will work to open an embassy in Bahrain soon

“Movement of people, goods and finance is the central key to realizing the great potential in the relations."

By CELIA JEAN, REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 15:05
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to Manama, Bahrain, August 26, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to Manama, Bahrain, August 26, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Israel will work to open "at least an embassy" in Bahrain soon, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing a Foreign Ministry official.
The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel, which Iran has since condemned. 
Iran said on Saturday that Bahrain's move to normalize relations with Israel meant it would be complicit in Israeli policies which threatened regional security, Iranian state TV reported.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan had a conversation with Bahrain's ambassador to the UN, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei. Israel's Mission to the UN called the conversation "warm" and said that the two congratulated each other. The two reportedly "also agreed to meet to discuss cooperation in the UN on issues of innovation and economic development for the benefit of the two countries."
"Expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East can lead to a change at the UN as well," Erdan said. "We are entering a new era in which we can publicly work together on security issues and the economic prosperity of Israel and the Arab countries. Together, we will face the challenges that threaten stability in the Middle East."
Shortly after the UAE agreement was struck with Israel last month, a joint US and Israeli delegation flew to the UAE, during which talks were held on opening embassies in the respective countries. 
“We are starting a historic process and we plan to promote the institution of full relations and opening embassies in the two countries as soon as possible to strengthen the cooperation between Israel and the UAE," Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz said at the time.
“Movement of people, goods and finance is the central key to realizing the great potential in the relations,” Ushpiz added.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


