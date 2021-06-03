Fires break out throughout northern Israel, Jerusalem

Several fires broke out throughout northern Israel on Thursday afternoon.A fire broke out in the Jerusalem Forest region of Jerusalem, leading to the closure of a private road. Firefighting units are being assisted by Israel Police, all attempting to put out the flames. One forest fire broke out in the Jezreel Valley region in northern Israel, according to Ynet.
Some 15 homes near Kafr Salem, a village in the region, were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Another fire broke out in an open field in Kiryat Bialik, resulting in police blocking parts of Route 22 near the industrial zone of the city. Shortly afterwards, Fire and Rescue Services managed to gain control of the flames, leading to the reopening of the street.Fires oftentimes break out in Israel in the summertime and in particular during heatwaves.
