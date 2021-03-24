Former COGAT head says Israel should offer oxygen tanks to Lebanon

Lebanese hospitals have only a single day's supply left as bad weather has prevented transport ships from docking, its caretaker health minister, Hamad Hasan, told Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya on Wednesday.

Reuters contributed to this report. Hasan did not specify if the patients on respirators had COVID-19.

"Lebanon needs oxygen balloons - Israel would be wise and just if it proposes through the UN to deliver oxygen balloons as a gesture and humanitarian aid," wrote Dangot. "The proposal is likely to be rejected, but it is a signal to its citizens, to the sane political echelon, to France and the United States that Lebanon can be helped in many things with reasonable policy changes to build confidence in public opinion and differentiate and isolate Hezbollah."