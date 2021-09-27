The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former IDF general Herzl Shafir passes away at 92

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 07:54
IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Herzl Shafir passed away on Monday at the age of 92, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. 
Shafir's final post with the Southern Command. He had also previously served as the head of the IDF's Personnel Division. 
Shafir had fought in all of Israel’s wars and was also a candidate for Chief of General Staff when he was appointed Commissioner of Israel Police in 1980.
He is survived by his wife and two daughters. 
Amotz Asa-El contributed to this report. 
