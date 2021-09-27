Former IDF general Herzl Shafir passes away at 92

IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Herzl Shafir passed away on Monday at the age of 92, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Shafir's final post with the Southern Command. He had also previously served as the head of the IDF's Personnel Division.





(צילום: דובר צה"ל) pic.twitter.com/Q4qGuCbDL8 הלך לעולמו האלוף בדימוס הרצל שפיר, ששירת כמפקד פיקוד דרום, ולאחר שחרורו כמפכ"ל המשטרה. הוא היה בן 92 במותו, והותיר אחריו רעיה ושתי בנות(צילום: דובר צה"ל) @Doron_Kadosh September 27, 2021

Shafir had fought in all of Israel’s wars and was also a candidate for Chief of General Staff when he was appointed Commissioner of Israel Police in 1980.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Amotz Asa-El contributed to this report.