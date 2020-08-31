Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passes away

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, according to his son and the office of the current president.A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection."His demise is the passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and has been hospitalized since.