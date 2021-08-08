Former Israeli president Rivlin takes helm of Electreon

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has been hired as president of Electreon, the Israeli electric vehicles company announced on Sunday.
"The company is honored to announce that Israel's 10th President Reuven Rivlin, accepted our offer to join us as President of Electreon," reads a company statement.
"Mr. Rivlin's role will be, amongst other things, to further the company's cooperation with governments and global companies, as well as share our activities with decision-makers worldwide," Electreon stated.Rivlin finished his seven-year term as the president of Israel on July 7, replaced by current president Isaac Herzog.