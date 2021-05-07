Former Minneapolis police officers indicted for death of George Floyd

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd on charges they violated Floyd's civil rights while carrying out the arrest in May last year, according to court documents.The four officers indicted, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Kueng, have been indicted for civil rights crimes for their alleged roles in the death of George Floyd, according the United States Justice Department. In addition to this, the three-count indictment also alleges that the four ex-officers "willfully deprived" Floyd of his constitutional rights, and alleges that Chauvin violated Floyd's constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force at the hands of a police officer.A separate two-count indictment charges Chauvin with willfully using unreasonable force against a 14-year old boy in an arrest made in 2017.Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is currently awaiting sentencing in a maximum-security prison. The remaining three former officers are currently free on bond.