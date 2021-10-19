Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report

Shai Avital, the former modeling agent who was accused of multiple incidents of sexual assault and subsequently fleed the country, has left Turkey, where he has been since August, and is in Budapest according to a report on N12.

While Turkey does not have an extradition agreement with Israel, Hungary does, which may lead to Avital being brought back to Israel.

Israel Police opened a criminal investigation against him in July, after multiple accusations of sexual assault and an accusation of rape were made public following an investigation on the Israeli investigative TV show Hazinor.