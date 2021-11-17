The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Former Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan. 6 probe

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 20:04

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 20:37
Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Steve Bannon on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he defied a congressional subpoena from a US House panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents.
Bannon, who made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.
Bannon has vowed to fight the congressional subpoena, telling reporters outside the courthouse on Monday that he believes the prosecution is a politically motivated attack against him by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
He was due to be arraigned in court on Thursday, but agreed to waive his right to a formal reading of the indictment, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.
The US House of Representatives, led by the Democrats, voted on Oct. 21 to hold Bannon in contempt, leaving it up to the Justice Department, headed by Garland, to decide on any charges.
A Republican, Trump has sought to stonewall the House committee and directed his associates not to cooperate, claiming that a former president has a right to keep the requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.
Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles, was an architect of Trump's 2016 presidential victory and served as White House chief strategist in 2017.
He faces one contempt count for refusing to appear for a deposition before the House Select Committee and a second for refusing to produce documents.
Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison along with a fine of up to $100,000.
In a fiery speech before the riot, Trump told followers to "fight like hell." Four people died in the riot. A Capitol Police officer attacked by protesters died a day later and four officers later took their own lives. About 140 officers were injured.
Knesset speaker forms ethics committee despite opposition backlash
By GIL HOFFMAN , ELIAV BREUER
11/17/2021 08:33 PM
Moderna applies for US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:28 PM
Iran-backed hackers launching cyberattacks on healthcare - US gov't
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:22 PM
Malcolm X's convicted killers to be exonerated - Manhattan DA
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:10 PM
Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:55 PM
Public Security Minister visits Soroka 3 days after mass brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 07:48 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:26 PM
Coalition MK to stop voting with gov't due to cannabis legislation block
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/17/2021 07:16 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality official paid minor for sexual acts - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 07:08 PM
US Republican who tweeted violent AOC video to face sanction vote
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 05:15 PM
Israel COVID travel: Passenger declaration form extended to 48 hours
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
11/17/2021 05:07 PM
Shekel reaches NIS 3.06 to dollar
By ZEV STUB
11/17/2021 04:58 PM
Four days of rain expected beginning Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 04:46 PM
Iran says IAEA report on Tehran's nuclear work is politically-motivated
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 04:25 PM
Bus driver seriously injured after getting stabbed by passenger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 03:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by