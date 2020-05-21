Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus
By REUTERS
MAY 21, 2020 16:28
WASHINGTON - Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, was released from prison on Thursday due to concerns that he could be exposed to coronavirus while in prison, according to a source familiar with the case.
