The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Former White House spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 05:32
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, backed by her former boss Donald Trump, announced on Monday she will seek the Republican Party's nomination for governor of Arkansas in the 2022 election.
It is rare for a former White House press secretary to launch into a political career, and Sanders' campaign will amount to a test of the pull Trump still has within the Republican party after the tumultuous end of his presidency.
In a video released on social media announcing her decision, Sanders, 38, tied herself closely to Trump and his agenda, using flag-waving video of him and herself on a presidential trip to Iraq.
Trump won Arkansas with 62% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, an indication that Sanders is in safe territory aligning herself with the former president, who was impeached last month shortly before he left office, making him the only U.S. president ever to be impeached twice.
"Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said in a statement issued through Save America PAC, the political action committee he is using to advance candidates dedicated to his agenda.
In her video, Sanders echoed much of Trump's rhetoric, vowing "law and order" and positioning herself as a bulwark against "the radical left," "socialism" and "cancel culture." "My opponents will do everything in their power to destroy me, but I will not apologize for who I am, for who I’m fighting for. I'm fighting for you. I will not retreat, I will not surrender and I will not bow down to the radical left," she said.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also threw his support behind Sanders' bid. "Take it from a Kansan - she will do Arkansas a good turn," tweeted Pompeo, who is a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Sanders, who backed Trump's failed bid for re-election in November, faces a potentially crowded race that could test the former president's hold on the Republican Party as it regroups.
Arkansas' lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, has said he will seek the Republican nomination in the gubernatorial race, which could also include state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Arkansas Senate President Jim Hendren, according to local media reports.
Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in the deeply conservative southern U.S. state.
Sanders served as Trump's second press secretary after Sean Spicer. She left the job in 2019 to return home to Arkansas, where her father, Mike Huckabee, also served as governor from 1996 to 2007.
China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 03:42 AM
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 02:45 AM
House lawmakers carry article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 02:43 AM
Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 02:01 AM
Senate panel backs confirmation of Blinken to be top US diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:23 AM
Biden: Goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days may rise to 150 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 11:32 PM
Health Ministry to Netanyahu: Extend the lockdown by another week
Hundreds riot in Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square, police clears road
Hundreds accompany Sheikh Mohammed Abu Najm at Jaffa funeral
Italian Prime Minister to resign on Tuesday after cabinet meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 08:19 PM
Education Minister to city leaders: prepare for schools to reopen
EU to hold off on new Russia sanctions if Navalny released
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 06:19 PM
IDF: 80 firearms stolen in 2020, 'what leaves the IDF, reaches criminals'
Bnei Brak mayor and police official launch plan to restore peace
Putin calls pro-Navalny marches illegal, new protest set for Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by