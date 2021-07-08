Former Zehut Party head Moshe Feiglin announces return to Likud

He has a broadly libertarian agenda, seeking to vastly reduce the size of Israel’s government and increase competition in most areas, including allowing greater school choice with a voucher system and having the Chief Rabbinate serve mostly as a licensing agency, rather than providing religious services itself.
Feiglin has long been a vocal activist on the religious Right, beginning with leading mass protests against the Oslo Accords, which landed him with a conviction for sedition. And while he has changed in some ways – he used to be outspokenly anti-gay, for example, but after meeting with LGBT groups said he respects their individual rights – he has not shed the positions that brought him to renown.