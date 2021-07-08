Former Zehut Party head Moshe Feiglin announces return to Likud

He has a broadly libertarian agenda, seeking to vastly reduce the size of Israel’s government and increase competition in most areas, including allowing greater school choice with a voucher system and having the Chief Rabbinate serve mostly as a licensing agency, rather than providing religious services itself.

Feiglin has long been a vocal activist on the religious Right, beginning with leading mass protests against the Oslo Accords, which landed him with a conviction for sedition. And while he has changed in some ways – he used to be outspokenly anti-gay, for example, but after meeting with LGBT groups said he respects their individual rights – he has not shed the positions that brought him to renown.

Former Zehut Party head Moshe Feiglin announced that he will return to the Likud Party, N12 reported Thursday. He announced the return on Twitter saying that he intends to rejoin the Likud with humility and love and continue the journey with it.