Forum of Culture to Minister Regev: We won’t be able to open without aid

The Forum of Culture Hall Managers appealed Culture Minister Miri Regev on Tuesday saying that under the current guidelines, ] theaters and other venues, which are expected to reopen on June 14, won’t be able to keep the halls working, Kan 11 reported.



The forum claims that, with 50% of the seats remaining unsold, they will need state aid to stay in business. The guidelines suggest that theater shows, concerts and other performances will be able to resume if viewers will have empty seats to on either side of them to avoid spreading COVID-19.