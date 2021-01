The four suspects were taken to the Umm al-Fahm police station to be interrogated. Following an initial investigation, the police will decide whether to ask the Haifa District Court to extend their arrest.

Police and Border Police troops are still on the scene of the Umm al-Fahm protest in order to maintain order and prevent another violent escalation, the police noted.

Four residents of Umm al-Fahm were arrested by Israel Police on Friday after allegedly disrupting public order during a protest against crime in the Arab sector, police reported.