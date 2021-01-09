The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four cases of South African COVID-19 variant found in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 9, 2021 14:29
The Health Ministry reported four cases of the South African strain of COVID-19 found in the country on Saturday.
The samples belonged to a person who returned from South Africa and family members who got the virus from him. The ministry, along with the Homefront Command, led the operation to locate possible cases of infection to best prevent the mutation from spreading among Israelis. 
The report noted that while the South African mutation spreads fast, it doesn't cause more harm than the original novel coronavirus.  
