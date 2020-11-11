Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah

Four people were injured by a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official told Reuters, declining to named.

France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that an attack had taken place at a ceremony marking the end of World War One in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, and that several people had been wounded as a result of an explosive device. "The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified. They call on the Saudi authorities to shed as much light as they can on this attack, and to identify and hunt down the perpetrators," said the French Foreign Ministry.

The official did not provide further details.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the attack happened early on Wednesday when several diplomatic delegations from the European Union and other countries were present at a Remembrance Day event organized by the French embassy.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blast is the second security incident to take place in Jeddah in the last couple of weeks.

On Oct. 29 a Saudi man was arrested after attacking and wounding a security guard at the French consulate there.