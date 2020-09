Four Israeli women were arrested in Bulgaria on Sunday for allegedly smuggling 90kg of Khat, which is illegal in the country, according to report by Mako news.

The four women were allegedly paid NIS 4,000 to smuggle the plant, a popular stimulant used in the Middle East and East Africa, into Bulgaria. In Israel, Khat is legal to consume in its natural form but not in a distilled form, and is popular in Yemenite Jewish culture.