Out of some 200 people who got tested for the coronavirus upon their entry into Israel for the Tel Aviv Grand Slam judo tournament, four have tested positive, and six may have been exposed.The tournament is set to take place on the 18-20 of February.An Indian delegation, consisting of four players and a coach, as well as Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who fled his home country after speaking out against the regime, landed on Sunday.