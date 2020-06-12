The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Four killed and "many injured" in blast in Kabul mosque

By REUTERS  
JUNE 12, 2020 12:22
A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistan's interior ministry said on Friday.
"Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers," said a Ministry of Interior statement, adding that the West Kabul mosque's mullah was among those killed.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The United States is attempting to broker peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to end 18 years of war. The Islamic State group also has a presence in the country and has carried out large-scale attacks in Kabul in recent months.
China: US should meet N. Korean demands to de-escalate tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 11:12 AM
China says Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 11:07 AM
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 10:32 AM
Cooling tower at Haifa oil refinery collapses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 10:15 AM
Two Haifa schools close after two children suspected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 09:27 AM
UK economy shrunk by record 20.4% in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:12 AM
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, US in June
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 08:55 AM
S.Korea to indefinitely extend intensive prevention, sanitation guidelines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 05:54 AM
China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 03:54 AM
Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi congratulates Trump for ICC sanctions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 12:26 AM
Former inmates protest in Tel Aviv against coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:07 PM
Fire on Palestinian plantation suspected to be arson by settlers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:01 PM
Hezbollah commander announced dead under murky circumstances – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 09:54 PM
Beersheba school closes after student tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 08:55 PM
US lawmakers back new helicopter safety equipment after Kobe Bryant crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 08:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by