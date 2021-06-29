The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four rioters arrested in Sheikh Jarrah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 22:32
Four rioters were arrested at Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.
The rioters threw stones and shot fireworks when they were arrested.
They are now undergoing police investigation.
Rivlin: Peace won't be achieved through ant-Israel decisions
Lapid supports Gantz's views on West Bank outpost evacuation
Summer schools to open on July 1
Self-Immolated IDF veteran's condition improves
Biden may visit Florida as early as Thursday after building collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2021 05:20 PM
Flights from red countries to be moved to Terminal 1
Taliban fighters launch attack on Ghazni, clash with Afghan troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2021 04:43 PM
MK Cassif about Sheik Jarrah Jewish residents: They need to be thrown out
Hillel Yaffe Hospital wards for children with respiratory diseases full
German president to visit Yad Vashem on Thursday
Israel to raise gas prices on July 1
Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2021 02:36 PM
Gantz extends service of 300 IDF reservists to work in coronavirus unit
German prosecutors say Islamist background for Wuerzburg attack is likel
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2021 12:29 PM
Eight Israelis apprehended for boarding flight to Russia without permits
